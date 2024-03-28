Caitlin’s Newsletter
Imagine If Russia Or China Did The Things Israel Is Doing In Gaza
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): Imagine how the western political-media class would be acting if Russia or China was bombing…
12 hrs ago
Caitlin Johnstone
The Empire Slowly Suffocates Assange Like It Slowly Suffocates All Its Enemies
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The British High Court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may potentially get a…
Mar 27
Caitlin Johnstone
Things That Have Been Discredited During The Destruction Of Gaza
Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): List of things that have been discredited during…
Mar 26
Caitlin Johnstone
Ghost Town
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): Walking the streets of this ghost town, watching ghost people laugh and play and indulge…
Mar 25
Caitlin Johnstone
A Barely-Disguised Genocide
Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): I just read a New York Times piece about the…
Mar 24
Caitlin Johnstone
The Empire Doesn't Hide Its Worst Deeds, It Just Manipulates How People Think About Them
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The worst actions of your government happen not in secrecy, but right out in the open under…
Mar 24
Caitlin Johnstone
Just Seeing Through The Propaganda Isn't Enough - We've Got To Open Our Hearts As Well
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): Humanity doesn’t just need to escape from the mental prison of imperial indoctrination. It…
Mar 23
Caitlin Johnstone
Half Of Americans Have No Idea Whether Israelis Or Palestinians Are Suffering More Deaths
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): A new poll by the Pew Research Center has found that half of Americans have no idea whether…
Mar 22
Caitlin Johnstone
Israel Apologia Is One Big Fat Appeal To Emotion Fallacy
Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The Israeli hostages deserve far, far less…
Mar 22
Caitlin Johnstone
Find Someone Who Loves You Like Israel Loves Attacking Palestinian Hospitals
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The World Health Organization has issued a statement saying that it has recorded 410 Israeli…
Mar 21
Caitlin Johnstone
Without Extensive Narrative Manipulation, None Of This Would Be Consented To
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that bombing Gaza into rubble is a reasonable response to a single Hamas…
Mar 20
Caitlin Johnstone
It's Journalistic Malpractice To Say Gazans Are Starving Without Saying Israel Is Starving Them
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The mass media are printing some amazingly depraved headlines about a new UN-backed report…
Mar 19
Caitlin Johnstone
