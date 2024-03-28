Caitlin’s Newsletter

Imagine If Russia Or China Did The Things Israel Is Doing In Gaza
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): Imagine how the western political-media class would be acting if Russia or China was bombing…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
67
The Empire Slowly Suffocates Assange Like It Slowly Suffocates All Its Enemies
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The British High Court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may potentially get a…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
118
Things That Have Been Discredited During The Destruction Of Gaza
Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): List of things that have been discredited during…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
184
Ghost Town
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): Walking the streets of this ghost town, watching ghost people laugh and play and indulge…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
166
A Barely-Disguised Genocide
Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): I just read a New York Times piece about the…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
138
The Empire Doesn't Hide Its Worst Deeds, It Just Manipulates How People Think About Them
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The worst actions of your government happen not in secrecy, but right out in the open under…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
141
Just Seeing Through The Propaganda Isn't Enough - We've Got To Open Our Hearts As Well
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): Humanity doesn’t just need to escape from the mental prison of imperial indoctrination. It…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
169
Half Of Americans Have No Idea Whether Israelis Or Palestinians Are Suffering More Deaths
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): A new poll by the Pew Research Center has found that half of Americans have no idea whether…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
240
Israel Apologia Is One Big Fat Appeal To Emotion Fallacy
Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The Israeli hostages deserve far, far less…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
163
Find Someone Who Loves You Like Israel Loves Attacking Palestinian Hospitals
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The World Health Organization has issued a statement saying that it has recorded 410 Israeli…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
118
Without Extensive Narrative Manipulation, None Of This Would Be Consented To
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that bombing Gaza into rubble is a reasonable response to a single Hamas…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
202
It's Journalistic Malpractice To Say Gazans Are Starving Without Saying Israel Is Starving Them
Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley): The mass media are printing some amazingly depraved headlines about a new UN-backed report…
  
Caitlin Johnstone
157
