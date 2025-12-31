Reading by Tim Foley:

Do some landscape paintings

Start a podcast with Tim

Enrage the Israeli government

Finish writing that novel

Grow some luffa and make my own kitchen sponge

Fall more deeply in love with everything

See beauty everywhere

Open more eyes to the fact that the western news media are propaganda services for the US empire

Publish another art book

Laugh more

Cry more

Learn more

Unlearn more

Write more poetry

Cast more spells

Play more music

Take more baths

Ask more curious questions

Play more board games

Read a dumb book

Dance in the kitchen

Sing in the car

Suffer no fools

Make a daisy chain

Become more inconvenient for the empire

Invite more love in, give more back

Become more offensive to Zionists and empire loyalists

Do more Good Works

Say the exact opposite of what my rulers want me to say

Be the exact opposite of what my rulers want me to be

Help anyone who wants to learn how to heal

Facilitate the awakening of human consciousness at every opportunity

Expel anything in me that is not aligned with the highest interest

Watch for openings to let in the light

Make Tim laugh so hard he falls on the floor

Cry for those who won’t

Speak for those who can’t

Shake out the fear

Spend more time with the really old and the really young

Have an art day with my kids and their friends

Make up a song, sing it to Tim

Hug my Mum

Force money to value a happy child, a healthy adult, an intact forest, a plastic-free ocean

End poverty

House the homeless

Fight the bastards

Free Palestine

