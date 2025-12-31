New Year's Resolutions 2026
Do some landscape paintings
Start a podcast with Tim
Enrage the Israeli government
Finish writing that novel
Grow some luffa and make my own kitchen sponge
Fall more deeply in love with everything
See beauty everywhere
Open more eyes to the fact that the western news media are propaganda services for the US empire
Publish another art book
Laugh more
Cry more
Learn more
Unlearn more
Write more poetry
Cast more spells
Play more music
Take more baths
Ask more curious questions
Play more board games
Read a dumb book
Dance in the kitchen
Sing in the car
Suffer no fools
Make a daisy chain
Become more inconvenient for the empire
Invite more love in, give more back
Become more offensive to Zionists and empire loyalists
Do more Good Works
Say the exact opposite of what my rulers want me to say
Be the exact opposite of what my rulers want me to be
Help anyone who wants to learn how to heal
Facilitate the awakening of human consciousness at every opportunity
Expel anything in me that is not aligned with the highest interest
Watch for openings to let in the light
Make Tim laugh so hard he falls on the floor
Cry for those who won’t
Speak for those who can’t
Shake out the fear
Spend more time with the really old and the really young
Have an art day with my kids and their friends
Make up a song, sing it to Tim
Hug my Mum
Force money to value a happy child, a healthy adult, an intact forest, a plastic-free ocean
End poverty
House the homeless
Fight the bastards
Free Palestine
____________
You forgot “top the antisemite list again”. Winning it back-2-back would be something to tell your grandkids about 🤣
Much love to you, Caitlin.
You are a truly decent, strong human being.