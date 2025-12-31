Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
4h

You forgot “top the antisemite list again”. Winning it back-2-back would be something to tell your grandkids about 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
pete king's avatar
pete king
4h

Much love to you, Caitlin.

You are a truly decent, strong human being.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture