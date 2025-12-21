Reading by Tim Foley:

You are allowed to subvert and undermine Israel’s interests, because Israel is trying to subvert and undermine your rights.

You are allowed to interfere in Israel’s affairs, because Israel is interfering in your country’s affairs.

As Israel tries to exert more and more influence over western society and pushes western governments to crush our freedom of speech and assembly, we should be doing everything we can to make sure that western society turns against Israel, and that western governments alienate this freakish apartheid state on the world stage.

And we should feel perfectly entitled in doing so, because Israel certainly feels comfortable coming after us and our rights.

If Israel is going after us, then we get to go after Israel. It’s just basic self-defense at this point.

The Israeli embassy in the UK has issued a press statement taking credit for British police arresting protesters who made public calls to “globalize the intifada,” saying the following:

“The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom welcomes the joint announcement by the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police forces that they will arrest people promoting the phrase ‘globalise the intifada’. “As Israel and the Jewish community have been saying for years, calling to ‘globalise the intifada’ is clearly incitement to violence, and a direct line can be drawn between these antisemitic chants and the acts of terror that we have seen against Jewish people worldwide. “It is disappointing it has taken such a long time for British authorities to recognise this and it should not have been on the Jewish community to plead with the authorities to take these threats seriously, only being done so after more Jews have been killed. “However, we now hope that real action is now taken to stop this chant before it can lead to further radicalisation and violence against Jews.”

As we have discussed previously, there is nothing murderous or hateful about calling for worldwide resistance to a genocidal apartheid state and the empire that backs it, which is all people are advocating when they call for global intifada. Anyone who claims it’s a call to murder Jewish civilians like we saw last week in Sydney is lying, and is doing so in order to manufacture consent for authoritarian suppression of speech that is critical of Israel.

But we are seeing Israel and its propagandistic defenders in the western political/media class asserting in unison the ridiculous narrative that “globalize the intifada” means “kill all Jews throughout the world”. They are doing this to press governments to crush our civil rights. It is a direct attack on all of us. It’s personal.

Benjamin Netanyahu just appeared on the Murdoch-owned Sky News Australia to finger-wag at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for failing to stomp out anti-genocide protests, which he called “antisemitic incitement”.

“You have to be prepared also to stop these hate marches,” Netanyahu told Murdoch muppet Sharri Markson. “Democracy and freedom is not the freedom to, what is it? The freedom to shout ‘fire’ in a crowded theater. It’s not the freedom to say ‘kill all the Jews’. It’s not. But that’s effectively what the government of Australia has allowed, and that was bound to reach these tragic outcomes just as I warned Prime Minister Albanese.”

This happens as the Australian Israel lobby gets increasingly explicit about wanting to ban criticism of Israel and stop pro-Palestinian protests throughout the country, and as New South Wales moves to bow to each of these demands with a ban on the phrase “globalise the intifada” and a three-month ban on pro-Palestine protests following the Bondi shooting.

If Israel is working to subvert and undermine the rights of Australians, then Australians are entitled to subvert and undermine the interests of Israel. We should be opposing Israel MORE aggressively as its officials ramp up efforts to push our government to crush our rights, not less. We should be openly and unapologetically working to collapse Canberra’s support for the Zionist entity.

And the same goes for Americans. On top of all the other egregious lobbying efforts and manipulations, the government of Israel is pouring millions of dollars into propaganda operations targeting US churches and Christian organizations in an effort to recapture their wavering conservative Christian base. You can literally be sitting in your own church in your own neighborhood, minding your own business without a screen in sight, and suddenly find yourself getting throat fucked by state propaganda paid for by the Israeli government.

Netanyahu has been taking aim at western governments as a whole, arrogantly issuing “demands” from western states that they do more to shut down anti-genocide protests and protect the information interests of Israel, framing it not as a plea but as a “warning”.

“I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism and provide the required safety and security for Jewish communities worldwide. They would be well-advised to heed our warnings. I demand action from them — now,” Netanyahu said in a recent statement.

This is not something westerners need to take lying down. If Israel is trying to subvert and undermine our civil liberties in order to force our society to support genocide and apartheid, then we have every right to do everything we can to subvert and undermine the interests of Israel. They’re attacking our interests, so we get to attack theirs.

Our position should be one of outright hostility and aggression toward the Zionist state, and we should feel completely comfortable and entitled in this position. They’ll call us names and say our governments should silence us, but that’s just them proving that our position is correct. The west’s support for Israel needs to be brought crashing down.

Make it politically toxic to support Israel, or to have any connection to its lobbyists. Make alignment with Israel a career-ending mistake for celebrities. Do everything you can to weaken support for Israel among the western public, sharing as much information and thought on its criminality as you can. Do this completely unabashedly and unapologetically. Israel is coming after you, so you get to go after Israel.

Turn about is fair play. These freaks don’t get to stomp out our rights and poison our society for the advancement of the most evil agendas in the world and then expect zero resistance or opposition to this. That is not a thing.

