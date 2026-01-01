Reading by Tim Foley:

Israel has banned 37 aid groups from working in the Palestinian territories, citing plainly spurious reasons. Among the aid groups banned are Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Oxfam.

Israel banned the aid groups from Gaza for the same reason it continues to ban journalists. Of course it’s about eliminating aid itself, but it’s also about eliminating witnesses. Doctors and aid workers largely became the de facto journalists on the ground in Gaza when Israel banned international news media and began systematically assassinating Gaza-based Palestinian journalists. So Israel wants to get rid of those de facto reporters to hide its crimes.

Doctors Without Borders was one of the top humanitarian groups publicly accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza in 2025. A lot of what we learned about the Israeli massacres of starving civilians at “Gaza Humanitarian Fund” sites came from MSF doctors describing the gunshot wounds they’d been seeing at medical facilities. MSF were the first to report the horrifying story of IDF soldiers entering hospitals they’d attacked in Gaza and destroying individual pieces of medical equipment to make them unusable, providing unassailable proof that Israel was actually targeting Gaza’s healthcare system itself rather than “Hamas bases in hospitals” as Israel falsely claimed. Doctors Without Borders were constantly putting out reports condemning Israel’s attacks on medical facilities where it had staff, and its doctors often spoke to the western press about the horrors they’d seen in Gaza.

And now they’ve been taken out, one of dozens of aid groups who Israel will no longer allow to operate in the occupied Palestinian territories. They took them out for the same reason they took out the journalists, and for the same reason Israel and its supporters try to stomp out speech that is critical of the Gaza holocaust throughout the western world, and for the same reason witnesses who try to tell law enforcement about the crimes of the Mafia tend to go missing.

They want to keep their crimes in the dark.

❖

Antiwar’s Dave DeCamp has a new article out titled “US Bombed Seven Countries in 2025 as Trump Dramatically Expanded Airstrikes”.

Is there anything more embarrassing or self-debasing than continuing to be a Trump supporter in 2026? It’s just degrading and cucky at this point. Trotting alongside Netanyahu and promising to help him bomb Iran while lying and claiming Israel has been “100 percent” abiding by the ceasefire in Gaza. Bombing Venezuela, Nigeria, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and all those boats off Latin America in a single year after campaigning as the “anti-war” candidate. Stomping out free speech that’s critical of Israel and shoveling money into the Israeli war machine after campaigning on a free speech and America First platform while repeatedly publicly admitting to being bought and owned by Miriam Adelson. Releasing Epstein files so full of redactions the pages look like black slate tiles.

If you supported Trump’s campaign platform in 2024, you should hate Donald Trump after 2025. If you don’t you’re just letting him defecate on your face and then saying “Thank you Daddy may I have another?”

❖

I’ve had a number of people demand to know why I haven’t had anything to say about the protests in Iran these past few days. I dunno man, I personally find protests in a country that has nothing to do with me far less interesting than the fact that Israel and its lobby are aggressively pushing my government to stomp out protesting rights here in my own country.

❖

Zionism is the single greatest threat to free speech in the western world. Israel and its supporters. They’re coming for our rights. They’re not even hiding it.

Even my saying this will probably get my name on another list in the Israeli government and/or the Australian government, but just the fact that this is something I have to worry about now proves that what I am saying is correct. There is absolutely nothing on earth that poses a more immediate threat to our right to free expression than Israel and its supporters.

Israel lobbyists are making no secret that it is their intention to crush our right to speak critically of Israel and the west’s facilitation of its abuses. Just the other day the Executive Manager of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council proclaimed that it is criticism of Israel itself that he wants to shut down, saying “I for one as a Jewish leader will no long talk about antisemitism in isolation from Israel, because it’s the rhetoric and language on Israel that motivates the people to come and kill us.” He demanded “no more protests” against Israel in Australia and argued that “language on Israel invading all of our social spaces in Australia have made this country a very unsafe space and place for Jews.”

I mean, what else can you call this? How else can you describe it besides as an undisguised agenda to stomp out our right to oppose the abuses of a genocidal apartheid state?

This is happening throughout all of western civilization. Nothing else comes anywhere remotely close to presenting such a direct threat to freedom of speech in western liberal democracies. It is necessary to point this out. I didn’t force this issue. They did.

______________

Feature image via Adobe Stock.