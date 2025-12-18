Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antonio Brownlowe's avatar
Antonio Brownlowe
5h

I Said it before A I looks cool to a lot of people but it s going to Destroy us, especially it is in the hands of the powers that be, who are only all about themselves and power and control if its not heavily controlled we are Doomed. It has already caused a lot of death destruction and misery and has cost a lot of innocent lives by being used in the middle east conflict

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
3h

You have run into the problem that is endemic to AI and, I think, is not resolvable. It will only provide information or answers to questions that the creators are capable of thinking of. Since most IT engineers have a different way of thinking than most ordinary people, and since the corporate masters won't spend the money to vet the product, it means the disconnect between what technology can do for humanity and what it actually does to humanity will grow - in the wrong direction. Technology needs to be de-privatized.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture