Life got so hectic after I published the last issue of JOHNSTONE that I didn’t notice people were unable to download the e-book version of the magazine. Turns out my Gumroad account had been suspended for reasons that still haven’t been made clear to me, but it’s fixed now and the issue is up and available for download if anyone’s interested.

It was a pain in the ass getting my Gumroad account unsuspended; I had to spend ages trying to get their AI chatbot to let me speak to a real human being before I was able to get a hold of someone and explain what happened. I hate this AI shit so much. It’s making everything worse.

Anyway, this is a re-launch of the e-book I tried to publish days ago. I apologize to everyone who had hoped to download this issue when it came out, and I apologize for not catching the problem sooner.

Click here for a pay-what-you want digital copy of Secretary Of Perpetual War. You can also still get a paperback copy by clicking here.

Thanks!

