Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Recent hours have seen too much Israeli depravity to write about, including an assassination strike in Qatar to sabotage peace talks, a second drone attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, and a Guardian article featuring an IDF sniper who discussed killing civilians like a trophy hunter talking about game animals.

The IDF bombed a Doha residential building on Tuesday in an attempt to assassinate Hamas officials who had gathered to discuss US-Israeli ceasefire proposals, reportedly killing a Qatari security officer and four Hamas aides, as well as the son of the acting Hamas political bureau chief.

President Trump publicly criticized the Israeli attack, but Middle East Eye reports that according to US and regional officials the president had actually “blessed” the strike in advance. These would be the same Hamas officials who Trump had just been aggressively threatening to accept his ceasefire proposal or face severe consequences.

Hamas said the following in a statement:

“Targeting the negotiating delegation, as they discussed US President Donald Trump’s latest proposal, confirms beyond doubt that Netanyahu and his government do not want to reach any agreement and are deliberately seeking to thwart all opportunities and thwart international efforts, disregarding the lives of their prisoners held by the resistance, the sovereignty of states, or the security and stability of the region. “We hold the US administration jointly responsible with the occupation for this crime, due to its ongoing support for the aggression and crimes of the occupation against our people.”

It’s hard to argue with any of this. Clearly nobody who’s calling the shots in Washington and Tel Aviv has any interest in actually ending this genocide. Which should surprise no one, since people who are committing genocide aren’t typically interested in negotiating ceasefire talks with their victims.

People really need to stop taking seriously the idea that Israel has any intention of ever agreeing to a ceasefire. They’ve made it clear that they’re not going to stop until they’ve kicked all the Palestinians out of Gaza and annexed it, and the Trump administration has made it clear they’re going to support this agenda. It’s time to start believing them.

The Global Sumud Flotilla reports that there has been another drone attack on another activist ship bringing aid to Gaza, with video footage clearly showing something incendiary hitting the boat from above and starting a fire.

The day before, the boat that had been carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists was struck in the same way. A video was released showing something on fire being dropped on the boat from above. Another showed an activist reacting to seeing a drone drop the incendiary object and saying later that he clearly saw a drone. Another video picked up whirring sounds immediately prior to the fire.

Yesterday my social media notifications were ablaze with hasbarists trying to claim the first attack was an internal mechanical fire or a cigarette fire, and then when the subsequent footage emerged they shifted to trying to claim it showed a misfired flare from the boat’s own occupants. The evidence is overwhelming that the Sumud flotilla is being attacked by drones, but we can expect the usual spinmeisters to keep pretending to believe obvious lies about it.

These activists are truly risking their lives with their efforts to break the Israeli siege. Their selflessness gives me hope for our species.

A Guardian article titled “The Gaza family torn apart by IDF snipers from Chicago and Munich” is creating a lot of buzz today because of the incredibly psychopathic quotes it includes from a sniper from Chicago named Daniel Raab.

A joint investigation by the Guardian, Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ) and Paper Trail Media, Der Spiegel and ZDF connected footage of unarmed civilians being murdered by Israeli snipers in Gaza with social media posts and recorded admissions from the perpetrators. Raab had been tricked by Palestinian journalists into confessing to his crimes in Hebrew under the false promise of anonymity, with footage of his admissions published online last year.

An excerpt from the article:

Daniel Raab shows no hesitation as he watches footage of 19-year-old Salem Doghmosh crumpling to the ground beside his brother in a street in northern Gaza. “That was my first elimination,” he says. The video, shot by a drone, lasts just a few seconds. The Palestinian teenager appears to be unarmed when he is shot in the head. Raab, a former varsity basketball player from a Chicago suburb who became an Israeli sniper, concedes he knew that. He says he shot Salem simply because he tried to retrieve the body of his beloved older brother Mohammed. “It’s hard for me to understand why he [did that] and it also doesn’t really interest me,” Raab says in a video interview posted on X. “I mean, what was so important about that corpse?”

Another:

“They’re thinking: ‘Oh I don’t think [I’ll get shot] because I’m wearing civilian clothes and I am not carrying a weapon and all that, but they were wrong,” said Raab, who majored in biology at the University of Illinois before joining the Israel Defense Forces. “That’s what you have snipers for.” After Salem was shot, his father, Montasser, 51, rushed to the site, and tried to collect his sons’ bodies for burial, but was also fatally injured by a sniper.

If I had murdered people for trying to retrieve the bodies of their loved ones who I had also murdered, I’d definitely be asking myself a lot of questions, but “what was so important about that corpse?” would definitely not be among them.

Gaza has become a hunting ground which is visited by psychopathic individuals who want to experience what it’s like to kill human beings, and it’s always open season. Those bloodthirsty monsters then re-enter our communities and walk among us without consequences.

They get to go commit atrocities and then come back and resume their lives as though nothing happened, like going off to some kind of genocide summer camp. It’s about the most horrific thing you can imagine.

Israel poisons the entire world.

___________________

Feature image via Wikimedia Commons/IDF.