Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

A drone appears to have struck a boat from the Global Sumud Flotilla while it was docked at a Tunisian port on its way to bring aid into Gaza, temporarily starting a fire. Nobody on board was harmed. The boat was reportedly crewed by the same activists who had attempted to sail to Gaza on the Madleen this past July, including Greta Thunberg.

And it is here worth noting that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently said that Global Sumud Flotilla activists must be designated as terrorists and treated accordingly, in order to “create a clear deterrent” against foreign parties attempting to bring aid into Gaza by sea.

It is no mystery who the prime suspect is in this attack.

This is such a dark and surreal timeline. I keep imagining going back in time a few years and trying to explain to someone from like 2019 that in 2025 there’d be a solid chance that the Israeli military might assassinate Greta Thunberg.

❖

Western officials have been falling all over themselves to express their deepest condolences and sympathy for six Israelis who were killed by Palestinian gunmen at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Monday, with statements pouring out from the US State Department, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and EU Spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

Over six dead Israelis. After watching scores of Palestinian civilians get butchered by Israel every single day for two years without uttering a peep about them.

Make no mistake, with all this weeping and garment rending about six dead Israelis the leaders of the western world are openly and explicitly telling us that they do not regard Palestinians as human beings.

❖

Israel supporters are so crazy and evil that the Los Angeles Holocaust Museum recently retracted a statement saying “Never again can’t only mean never again for Jews” after objections from Zionists.

The museum issued a statement saying, “We recently posted an item on social media that was part of a pre-planned social media campaign intended to promote inclusivity and community that was easily open to misinterpretation by some to be a political statement reflecting the ongoing situation in the Middle East. That was not our intent. It has been removed to avoid any further confusion.”

Think about how gross your position has to be for you to be all hey, let’s say no genocide for ANYBODY, and then immediately have to come back and clarify that you definitely weren’t saying no genocide for the Palestinians.

❖

Cracks me up that Israel supporters’ strongest argument that the Jews have claim to that land is “Okay, so, thousands of years ago, some people with similar religious beliefs to modern Israelis were forced to leave.”

❖

❖

The point is to make forceful opposition to the Gaza holocaust mainstream. That is the goal here. This will necessarily entail celebrities cynically joining the cause far too late, politicians whose politics we despise joining our side, copious amounts of liberal cringe, and the same western media outlets who helped manufacture consent for this genocide suddenly pivoting against it.

Those of us who’ve been opposing Israel’s western-backed holocaust from the beginning should want this. We should welcome it, because we care about ending this mass atrocity more than we care about feeling superior to the mainstream liberals and conservatives who are carrying this issue into the front and center of public consciousness. Moving this issue out of the political fringes and into the mainstream has always been the goal; it’s too important to gatekeep.

As this issue picks up more and more steam, our role will shift from one of drawing attention to a historic injustice to one of leadership. The people in our communities whose attention is suddenly being steered toward this issue will need our help forming a clear picture of what’s been happening this whole time.

This will mean teaching people about the complicity of our own western governments. How both major political parties have played a role in inflicting this nightmare upon the Palestinians, not just since 2023 but for generations prior. How the mass media lied to them and manipulated their understanding of what was really happening. How we’ve been deceived about all the acts of mass military slaughter our government has involved itself in over the years. How we really don’t live in the kind of world we were taught about in school.

The mainstream public opening their eyes to Gaza creates an opportunity for us to help them open their eyes to so much more. Don’t waste your energy getting annoyed at the normies showing up late to the protest and saying naive things. Instead, be glad of their participation, help them form a truth-based understanding of what’s really going on with Palestine, and use this moment to radicalize them against the machine that gave rise to this horror.

________________

The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Feature image via Francesca Albanese on X.