Listen to a reading by Tim Foley:

I am just here re-issuing my periodic reminder that everything I write, paint, tweet, record, or otherwise publish may be used in any way by any platform or individual who wishes to do so, with or without attribution, for any reason at all, free of charge.

I encourage all platforms to make abundant use of my work. If there are folks out there who struggle to produce daily content, feel free to copy my work onto your platform to help build your audience. This includes my written content, video content, audio content, visual art, and anything else you see from me and my husband Tim Foley (the American voice in all the recordings).

Individuals are free to copy and use my work as they please, which can be a great way of generating viral content. I’ve seen people on platforms like TikTok get may times more views than I ever got on the same content just by sharing something I made or reading an article aloud to a different sector of the algorithm than I have access to. Use as much of my work as you want.

Just use it; there’s no need to ask first.

Anyone who wants to translate my work and share it on their own platforms has my standing permission to do so.

Anyone who wants to adapt my words or ideas or only use part of something I wrote has my standing permission to do so.

Anyone who wants to profit from my work by turning it into books, merchandise or subscriber publications has my standing permission to do so.

I sincerely don’t care about attribution. Sometimes a good message is better received if it’s heard from someone else. My name is not without its baggage of preconceptions and biases, so if you think something I said could be better received by removing my name from it and sharing it as your own or as an unattributed meme, please do so.

My goal here is to just get as much helpful information and as many helpful ideas out there as possible, in whatever way they can be heard. It doesn’t matter to me where they are heard or who is perceived as having said them first.

Seriously, go nuts. Try it out and see what works for you.

Have fun!

_____________

