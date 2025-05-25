Caitlin’s Newsletter

Dear Doug,

I’m doing okay, my dear friend. I’ve returned to what remains of my home in western Gaza City. We are suffering from a severe shortage of food and peace of mind. It seems no one cares to stop this war, and they appear determined to carry out their plan of killing and displacing the people of Gaza.

Honestly, I can’t describe much of what’s happening. All I can say is that no aid is reaching Gaza. Everything Israeli media claims is pure lies. They are continuing to starve and kill us—every last one of us.

This time, I will try not to leave my home until my very last breath. After experiencing the pain of displacement and the humiliation of tent life, it’s hard to imagine going through that again. I don’t know what the future holds, but I wish someone would allow us to leave and move with dignity to any place that doesn’t carry the scent of death.

Of course, my old friend, you may speak about me and share my voice and story. They are all that will remain of me when I leave this cruel world—my words and my story.

Best wishes,

Nour

"The genocide says . . .that all our vaunted morality and respect for human rights is a lie."

Chris Hedges, A Genocide Foretold, p. 59.

