Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick's avatar
Nick
4h

I don’t give a fuck about indoctrination, human beings know right from wrong!

Let’s not make excuses for their appalling behaviour and actions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3h

As kid in NYC, I witnessed a lot of depravity. Sick a-holes throwing bricks at Black kids; young toughs fist-fighting on the subway over seats that should've been given to the elderly; young sociopaths practicing their art by urinating through schoolyard fences on the homeless "bums" sleeping inside the schoolyard -- I mean some really perverse stuff. But nothing I saw in my youth in the sordidness of the Big Rotten Apple comes close to the mental illness of the IDF actions described in this post and elsewhere. Fuck Israel. Free Palestine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
118 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture