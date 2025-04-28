Caitlin’s Newsletter

Vin LoPresti
1h

Empty education in America --- I remember we made maps in grammar school, colored them in nicely, labeled them. Belgian Congo: I always wondered, what was Belgium this little country in Europe, doing in Africa. I had to find out myself.

Because they never told us. American exceptionalism did not allow teaching too much about colonialism, the real rest of the world. So the maps were just another bullshit exercise.

TriTorch
2h

"Politics is the comedy wing of the military industrial complex" —Zappa

When Shakespeare sagely said that, "all the world is a stage", whether he meant that literally or not, it likely was then, and certainly is now, absolutely true. All the world really is a stage—The narratives (narratives are the most powerful mind weapons in our world) we are bathed in from birth to death are - more often than not - counterfeit, and these narratives are the product of a parallel construction of events on a planetary scale.

"The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses. The press is so powerful in its image-making role, it can make the criminal look like he’s a the victim and make the victim look like he’s the criminal. If you aren’t careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”—Malcom X

"The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media." —Former CIA Director William Colby (Operation Mockingbird)

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.

...

In almost every act of our daily lives ... we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons ... who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind. " —Edward Bernays, the Father of Propaganda

Much more on this narrative control mind matrix here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/counterfeit-continuity-in-our-fourth

22 more comments...

No posts

