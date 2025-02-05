Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

A poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute has found that “more than eight out of ten Jewish Israelis support the plan” proposed by President Donald Trump to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip of Palestinians by resettling them in Egypt and Jordan.

The poll also found that among the minority of Israelis who did not support Trump’s plan, only 13 percent opposed it because they viewed it as immoral. Among Jewish Israelis specifically, the number who oppose the ethnic cleansing of Gaza for moral reasons is just three percent.

Three percent. If that isn’t a sign of a morally diseased society, I don’t know what would be.

To be clear, we are talking about permanently driving an indigenous population off of their homeland at mass scale so that their territory can be claimed by settlers. This is the sort of crime that even a half-formed conscience would immediately recognize as deeply immoral, but among Jewish Israelis, that figure is just three percent.

The moral degeneracy which makes such a large-scale lack of basic human empathy possible is the natural consequence of everything the state of Israel is and always has been. Jewish Israelis are indoctrinated from birth to view Palestinians as less than human, because otherwise modern Israel makes no sense. It makes no sense for an apartheid state where one group receives preferential treatment over others to have been dropped on top of a pre-existing civilization whose land, rights and dignity were then violently stolen from them — if you view all the parties involved as equal. So they are trained not to view them as equal.

This systematic poisoning of conscience has knock-on effects in all sorts of other areas, though. A 2011 poll published by Haaretz found that 61 percent of Israeli men don’t view forced sex with an acquaintance as rape, and that only seven percent believe marital rape is a real thing. Rape is abundant in the Israeli military and is almost never punished ; in 2022 The Jerusalem Post reported that 1,542 incidents of sexual assault complaints were received by the IDF in the year 2020, and that of these, only 31 indictments were filed.

One need only listen to Israelis discuss values unique to their culture like “shitat hamatzliah” (just walking all over people and doing whatever you want to see if you get away with it) or the sin of being a “freier” (someone who plays by the rules and misses opportunities to cheat others) to understand that this is a nation of sociopaths.

And it has to be. If Israelis were a deeply moral people with well-formed consciences, there would be no Israel, because the abuses necessary to maintain its existence as a state would never be democratically supported by its people. Israel cannot exist without nonstop violence, tyranny and injustice, so it is vital to the interests of the state that Israelis be the sort of people who would support these things.

And in case anyone is confused, this immorality isn’t actually about Jews or Judaism. Any group who is pervasively indoctrinated into believing a neighboring group must be treated abusively will be shaped into cruel and ignorant people — anyone of conscience who’s ever interacted with white South Africans above a certain age has likely had a taste of this. It’s got nothing to do with anyone’s religion or ethnicity, it’s just how the abuses of apartheid are upheld.

This is the depraved entity the entire western world is being told it must support unconditionally. An apartheid state which twists its own people into monsters so that they will participate in monstrous deeds.

______________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Featured image via Adobe Stock.