ThomNast
4h

This should be an article in its own right...Caitlin, please feel free to reproduce this if you wish...

Israel practices official “apartheid” to a much greater degree than that of any other country in the world—the former South Africa included.

Every vehicle driver in the illegally occupied territories (all of Israel) is identified by his or her vehicle license plate as well as personal documentation (identity papers). License plates are coded as to the ethnicity and religious persuasions of the owners, and are used to deny basic “rights” to those who are of “the wrong ethnicity”.

There are roads and thoroughfares that are designated “for jews only”. “Jews-only” roads and thoroughfares are state-of-the-art, paid for with American taxpayer dollars, while roads used by Palestinians are poorly maintained, with many military “checkpoints” which adds further misery to the lives of Palestinians.

Any Arab or Palestinian who attempts to use “jews only” roads or thoroughfares is arrested and heavily fined.

This policy even extends to “footpaths” which are designated by “jewishness”.

Palestinians and other Arabs are forced to go through humiliating “checkpoints”, even being delayed for HOURS, if they are even allowed to pass, at the whim of the jewish “authorities”. This even extends to medical emergencies, where ambulances are routinely delayed by jewish authorities, “just because they can”.

In Israel proper, and in the illegally occupied territories, Israeli officials make rules and laws as they go along, ignoring the (official) laws (rule of law) already in place.

On a whim, any Israeli official can declare that a building, other structure, planted farmland, water wells, and other basic facilities owned by Palestinians are “illegal” and subject to destruction by Israeli forces.

This even applies to buildings, lands, orchards and crop-producing lands which have been in Palestinian possession for centuries. All the Israeli military has to do is to declare the Palestinian-owned property to be a “military zone”. No other laws or permissions are needed to expropriate land from the Palestinians. Quite often, Palestinians are forced to demolish their own homes in order to avoid being heavily fined.

Water is heavily restricted in Gaza and in the Palestinian areas while jewish settlements can use all the water they want.

Sewage from illegal jewish settlements is routinely dumped on Palestinian land without regard to the pollution problems that it causes.

The old belief that jews poison the wells and farmlands of their perceived “enemies” is actually true, as (illegal) jewish “settlers” routinely poison Palestinian-owned wells and croplands.

This is a continuing process that is forcing Palestinians off their land and facilitating the building of jewish “settlements” in the illegally occupied areas. In fact, IOF personnel routinely protect (illegal) jewish “settlers” who force Palestinians off their land.

Let’s turn to the treatment of Christians in Israel proper. In the tourist areas, jewish authorities try to keep the disrespect for Christianity to a minimum so as not to insult their brainwashed Christian zionist tourists. In fact, the hatred for Christian churches, and Christians in general is so pervasive, it is not surprising to see jews “spit” when walking past a Christian church. Not only that, jews consider spitting at Christian clergy and others a “jewish custom”.

The Israeli authorities plan specific itineraries for Christian zionist groups and American politicians so they do not witness the overt, outright hatred that jews have for Christians, You see, “it’s all for show” when it comes to begging for American dollars from the American taxpayers and from these misguided Christian zionist groups.

Keep in mind that Christian Palestinians are subject to the same abuses as Muslim Palestinians. Israeli government practices do not differentiate between the two.

Jews are experts at “graffiti”, calling it “price tagging” which they use to good effect as the authorities generally “look the other way” when the vandalism and destruction of Christian facilities by jews is going on.

The irony of the situation is that the Palestinians (true semites) who have lived in the middle east for centuries and even millennia are reduced to being unwelcome in their own land while jewish interlopers, most of them who are not even “semites”, from the United States and Europe are overlords in Israel and in the illegally occupied territories.

Amine
4h

I have never imagined that "humans" can hold so much HATE for others

