Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
4h

“Without precedent” Smotrich said. Not even what the Nazis did compares, is what he is admitting. What an evil, depraved excuse for a human being he is. Meanwhile, our Prime Minister, Mark Carney, joins other genocide enablers in a cover-our-asses warning to stop starving children. Too little, too late, and not sincere. Carney and the rest are doing this because they too don’t want the public to see pictures of starving children nor do they want to one day be held accountable. There are no words for this level of evil. Never forget and never, ever forgive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
martin's avatar
martin
4h

i'd like to see smotrich's list of 'our friends in the world' made public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
79 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture