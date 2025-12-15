Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mohammed A's avatar
Mohammed A
4h

Bret Stevens is the worst. I saw the by-line and knew it was going to be stupid. I’m almost sure he does not acknowledge the person who took two bullets to save everyone was Muslim. Where is the intifada there?! Stupid men write stupid think pieces that make a child writing on the walls with sharpie seem like sonnets.

Dumbass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4h

"Massacring civilians is wrong. It’s wrong in Bondi Beach, and it’s wrong in Gaza."

It's that uncomplicated. The killing needs to stop. Everywhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture