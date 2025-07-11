Caitlin’s Newsletter

Another WorldView Is Possible
8h

"Antisemitism" was a term cooked up by an anti-Jewish bigot, who considered "Jew" to be a single (semitic) race. This is clearly a falsehood, that's since become a thought-terminating cliché, and subsequently weaponized by the Zionism and Holocaust-Industry.

Some Jews, particularly Sephardic and Middle Eastern (Mizrahi) Jews, are clearly Semitic people. Peoples from Eastern Europe, who converted long after the divinely decreed expulsion and diaspora from Palestine - are much less credibly described, as being "semites".

Meanwhile, the Palestinian, Syrian, Lebanese and Yemini victims of the Zionist AbomiNation State, are undeniably semites, in almost every case. So why isn't the Zionist AbomiNation "anti-semitic", for persecuting and murdering them?

Rather than continuing to fall into this linguistic and ideological TRAP - how about we just agree, as intelligent people, to abandon the use of that nonsensical term, entirely.

Where we mean anti-Jewish Bigotry or Racism why don't we just use that terminology, instead? Bigotry is bigotry - racism is racism. We don't need a synthetic terminology, that creates a special category for bigotry or racism, but only when it affects one special group, whose sufferings are symbolically made somehow worse and different, simply because they're considered to be worth more than all other groups.

We must ask ourselves why this special category of bigotry and racism, is considered to be so much worse, than all other forms. Why don't we have a special regime of plans, to deal with bigotry and racism - when it's directed against Palestinians, or Aboriginal Australians, or any other group?

The Underdog
8h

Oh, what a surprise, the genociders only have one trick up their sleeve: yet more oppression of everybody else. Time to throw these chains of our oppressors off, methinks!

