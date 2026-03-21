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Freedom Justice Happiness's avatar
Freedom Justice Happiness
1hEdited

USA - “ but Iran is killing its citizens!” so in response we need to kill their citizens , so their citizens will see that we are trying to save them by carpet bombing them , sanctioning them, destroying everything we can think of-

This is seriously their “ rationale “

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1hEdited

Moment I hear one of my fellow Americans blathering about "the midterms", I recognize a hollow resonating chamber for the Times and other MSM propaganda, who'll find it nearly impossible to recognize that voting is of little consequence and that focusing on the duopoly is completely inconsequential.

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