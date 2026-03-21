Reading by Tim Foley:

I saw a clip of Fox News war propagandist Sean Hannity solemnly reading a tweet by Atlantic Council fellow Jamie Metzl which said, “It is profoundly disturbing that a growing segment of the far left appears to be almost rooting for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Iranian regime, and other forces fundamentally opposed to the US and our allies. This seems to reflect a corrosive strain of anti-Americanism dressed up in post-colonial theory that risks blinding us to the moral realities of our world and the nature of our adversaries.”

These assholes really thought they could commit a genocide in full view of the entire world for years and then expect everyone cheer for them to win.

Of course we’re seeing more “anti-Americanism”. You don’t get to commit horrific atrocities year after year and then cry when the world starts to hate you.

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CBS News reports the Pentagon has made detailed preparations to send US ground forces to Iran, while conscientious objector nonprofit Center on Conscience & War reports that they’re getting numerous calls from US service members who say they’ve received surprise deployment orders.

Military experts for decades: Don’t go to war with Iran, they’ll close the Strait of Hormuz and kill US forces in the region, plus their terrain makes a ground invasion impossible.

USA: [bombs Iran]

Iran: [closes the Strait of Hormuz, kills US forces in the region]

USA:

USA: Let’s try a ground invasion.

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I can’t get over how many leftists bought into the “we support the Iran protests” schtick. Where the fuck did you idiots think this was headed? What did you think you were promoting when you assisted the US empire’s regime change sloganeering throughout the west? Fucking morons.

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Two great ways to make me permanently lose interest in your political perspective:

1. Say negative things about the Iranian government during an active war propaganda campaign by the US empire.

2. Babble about “antisemitism on the left” like it’s a real thing in the year 2026.

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I used to think it’s wrong to massacre civilians and carpet bomb large cities but then a clever and insightful right winger informed me that if I was Iranian I’d be wearing a hijab, so now I think it’s good.

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It’s so funny how Trump apologists have started claiming the United States has been at war with Iran for 47 years, because I had literally never once heard anyone utter that claim until this war began. It’s just a talking point they all began regurgitating at once in order to justify Trump’s warmongering. Pretty sure if there was an ongoing decades-long American war I would have heard about it before March 2026.

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FYI if your main reason for caring about Trump raining military explosives on Iran is that it will help Democrats in the midterms, you’re a piece of shit.

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The American far right lives in a fantasy world where the United States would ordinarily be a beneficent, peaceful utopia if not for Israel, despite the fact that the US has been steeped in the blood of the innocent throughout its entire history since long before Israel existed.

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It’s just an unfortunate fact that historically the only way to get Americans to start forcefully opposing a US war is to give them some skin in the game. Last time it was the draft in Vietnam. Maybe this time it will be everything getting crazy expensive due to the war on Iran.

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The US would be as reluctant to go to war as Iran was if its leaders knew they’d be killed by the other side in the opening days of any conflict.

Iran has shown that it’s always had the ability to bloody America’s nose in a war, yet its leaders displayed remarkable restraint in their efforts to avoid it. There are surely a lot of reasons for this, but one self-evident reason is that they knew if they went to war with the US and Israel, their own necks would be on the chopping block. Khamenei, Larijani and other officials who’ve been killed each had a personal vested interest in de-escalation.

Imagine if that were the case for US and Israeli leadership? Their warmongering would stop immediately, and they’d pursue peace at every turn.

This is the kind of cowardice that is driving these wars. They’re not fighting for causes they’d be willing to die for, they’re sending other people’s sons and daughters to kill other people’s sons and daughters for extremely stupid and unworthy reasons. Because they’re never the ones to pay the price.

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