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Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
5h

“Trump, who’s been pretty good at avoiding lose-lose situations has now put himself in the mother of all lose-lose situations”.

—Trita Parsi

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spider ray johnson's avatar
spider ray johnson
5h

Zionists and Trump show us how to behave without any semblance of Dignity.

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