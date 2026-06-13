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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
1hEdited

It’s a feature, not a bug. People would do well to remember the old ways of handling this. Literally nothing else will rid us of this affliction.

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Chang Chokaski's avatar
Chang Chokaski
1h

CJ>>"In a healthy society, a person of conscience would thrive while a sociopath would be shunned and marginalized. In western society it’s the exact opposite: people of conscience are sent to prison, and sociopaths are made president of the United States."

Caitlin, so well expressed! Thank you! ❤️🙏

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