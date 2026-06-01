Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Patrick Powers's avatar
Patrick Powers
11h

The West has abandoned free speech. Now it's billionaire speech, all day, all the time.

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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
11hEdited

This is what the British and US Israeli bought leadership don't want you to hear about:

May 31, 2026: “I Was Raped By Israeli Soldiers” - Flotilla Activist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvd77nmxa8A

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