Caitlin’s Newsletter

Chang Chokaski
2hEdited

CJ>>"No number of politically motivated assassinations will ever make me believe that opposing the Gaza holocaust is the wrong thing to do."

Same here Caitlin. My heart, mind, and FULL SUPPORT lie with ALL defenders of Palestine against Israel, Zionism, the the U.S. Empire (and its allies) - in whatever form they come and from whomever they come.

Fuck Genocidal Israel, Fuck Zionists, Fuck the U.S. Empire, FREE PALESTINE!!! ❤️

[PS: Sometimes I wish I were brave enough to take more direct action, but for whatever reason(s) I am not, and hence the least I can do is support those who are braver and more courageous than me and are making the ultimate sacrifice (their lives) to fight against all this pure evil.]

Ron Stockton
2h

Caitlin, your position is also correct from a legal point of view. You are absolutely and indisputably correct. Zionists are today’s Nazis. Never forget, never forgive.

