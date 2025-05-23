Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC have been shot and killed by a man who shouted “Free Palestine” and reportedly told police “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza” after his arrest.

The entire western political/media class is ferociously decrying this as an antisemitic attack, despite the shooter’s clear and unambiguous motives against the state of Israel rather than the Jewish faith, and despite one of the two victims being a Christian from Germany.

So let’s get one thing clear from the beginning: two Israeli embassy staffers getting shot in Washington DC is less newsworthy than tens of thousands of Palestinians being killed in Israel’s genocidal land grab. It is less important. It deserves less attention. It is not the main story. Israel’s genocide in Gaza is the main story.

❖

Many are suggesting that this was some kind of false flag attack to change the narrative and rescue Israel’s image on the world stage as public sentiments turn against its genocidal atrocities. I see no evidence for this at this time. I’ve been predicting that Israel’s atrocities in Gaza will give rise to violent extremist attacks, because that’s just what happens when you do profoundly evil things in full view of the entire world. There may be nothing more to it than that.

❖

You simply cannot give Israel sympathy. For anything. Ever. No matter what happens. Israel weaponizes sympathy; it uses any sympathy it’s given as a weapon to justify murdering people. If someone uses something as a weapon to murder people, it’s immoral to keep handing them weapons. You must disarm them.

❖

❖

The real story here is how the entire western political/media class has expressed more outrage and sympathy over the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers than tens of thousands of Palestinians in history’s first live-streamed genocide. The coverage of the story is the story, because it exposes how little regard the western empire has for the lives of non-westerners. Palestinians are not regarded as fully human, so their deaths by daily genocidal massacres are considered less worthy of attention than a double homicide in Washington DC.

Western institutions regard Muslims and Arabs and people with darker skin as subhuman vermin whose extermination should be met with an emotional response ranging somewhere between indifference to glee. Our civilization views itself as morally superior to Nazi Germany while continuing basically the same atrocities under basically the same ideology.

That’s the real story here. That’s the real lesson.

❖

❖

So let’s recap in case anyone’s confused:

Nothing Israel did to Gaza justified October 7, but also October 7 justifies everything Israel has been doing in Gaza, but also nothing Israel has been doing in Gaza since October 7 justifies any violence toward Israel.

Everyone got that? Does that sound about right?

❖

CNN’s Dana Bash is already suggesting that “Free Palestine” is a call for violence against Jews, and ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt is citing the embassy staff shooting as evidence of the need to deplatform pro-Palestine voices.

This comes as British police level terrorism charges against a member of the Irish hip hop trio Kneecap for waving a Hezbollah flag at a concert.

I have said it before and I will say it again: Zionism is the single greatest threat to free speech in our society today. The west’s support for Israel is causing a nonstop aggressive assault on our civil rights throughout the entire western world. This is personal. Israel directly threatens us all.

____________

