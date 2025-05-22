Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
6h

Western media is owned by the people who are committing the genocide. Western media has not been allowed to call it a genocide. They call it a conflict. Sometimes they call it a war. They never call it what it is. Money is their god, their love, their need. They will do anything to keep it. Including allowing a colonized land to be ethnically cleansed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chang Chokaski's avatar
Chang Chokaski
6h

Thank you Caitlin! I've shared this article with multiple groups. People in the Western world need to be made aware of HOW COMPLICIT THEIR MEDIA IS (and has been) in this Gaza Genocide and the Ethnic Cleansing of the Palestinian people!

The more people that understand and wake up to this, the sooner the people can (hopefully) do something to combat Western narratives (and U.S. Empire propaganda) and PUT AN END to the PURE EVIL that is Israel and Zionism!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture