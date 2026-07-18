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Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
4hEdited

The empire managers lost their grip a long time ago but way back when it was McCarthy and supporters coming unstuck, there was no internet, no cell phones, no social media. Just newspapers and the radio and then TV. But the media did not let us non elites know too much and many really believed what they were told. Communism was a terrible ideology. Akin to Nazism. Zionism was never mentioned. Those in power were looking after us in this country. Now, we, the people, know. We can see what they are doing. We know they are all liars (well, there must be the odd truth teller who won't last long) and we do not matter at all to the elite except when they need workers. Now we just have to figure out how to stop them.

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Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
4h

The level of desperation on the part of empire managers is palpable. Control freakery run amok in the place where they love to boast that “they hate us for our freedom”.

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