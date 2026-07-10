Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Guest
12h

“You cannot change the system using a political party that is designed to prevent change.”

Impeccable logic, I’d say.

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Nick Douglas's avatar
Nick Douglas
12h

As they say there are two political parties in the USA. One is right-wing and the other is fascist. Republican party is not the right-wing party.

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