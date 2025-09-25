Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine Kilpatrick's avatar
Katherine Kilpatrick
8h

Ilan Pappe’s “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine” gives historical proof that the Zionists have NEVER negotiated in good faith or wanted a two state solution. Once you understand that, and see that the only thing that is different since 10/2023 is the scale of the cruelty and the starvation aspect you can truly come to understand just how abhorrent and sick Zionists are. They do not deserve to belong ANYWHERE on the occupied land of Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
7h

Like telling the Native Americans that they can have a reservation and should be satisfied with staying there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture