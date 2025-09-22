Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
7h

Now for the hard part, UK, Australia, and Canada: Unrecognize Israel!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
MM's avatar
MM
7hEdited

Another excellent post by Caitlin distilling all the bullshit that Israel and the West have been churning out for years (let alone decades) into a depressing, concise summary.

The only thing I would add is another line of "discussion" that goes like this:

Westerner: Well can I at least support a permanent ceasefire to end the genocide?

Israel: What genocide?

But as long as you realize we will:

1) Slander you as anti-semitic

2) Blacklist you

3) Cancel you and then

4) Get you fired...

then go right ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture