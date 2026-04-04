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Geoffrey Maddocks's avatar
Geoffrey Maddocks
2dEdited

"US Troops Are REFUSING to Fight in Iran War"

Iraq War veteran Mike Prysner, who works for Center on Conscience & War, explains the unprecedented number of conscientious objector (CO) applications the organization has received in the first 24 days of the illegal and immoral war against Iran, and the general sentiment among applicants. He also notes that:

"Most people in the military don't know about our organization. ... Most people in the military don't even understand CO and that CO is an actual option that they have. It's DoD policy. It's military regulation. If you have a firm belief that those beliefs are violated by you participating in war, then you're entitled to an honorable discharge after a process that the military is obligated to follow and respect your beliefs throughout that process. So, it's a powerful tool that's available to service members, but most don't even know what it is and that it's an option that exists. They think it has to be religious or pacifist or things like that. Those things are not true. And so the number of people that have called us and wanted to start applications represents a very small sample size. And for every one of those people that has called us, I always ask them, are there other people in your unit that agree with you? They always say yes. They say that there's other people who want to file a CO but are too scared and intimidated. And there's even more people than that who agree that the war is wrong, wish they didn't have to take part in it, but don't see any other option and feel like they just have to go along with it."

"And again, all this surge came even before we were talking about a ground war and invading. The people that are calling us and saying that they don't want to take part in this, they're not people that think they are going to die. They're not people who are thinking I got to get out of this because I'm not willing to die in this war I don't agree with. These are people who do not want to hurt people in Iran for a war they do not agree with."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GckKhP6bmA

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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
2d

Being continually hit upside the head with a checkbook does tend to distract the mind.

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