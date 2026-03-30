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David Korabell's avatar
David Korabell
10hEdited

I'm honestly waiting for the day when Israeli cluelessness peaks and they begin speaking of the 'final solution' to Gaza.

Apparently there are no mirrors in Israel?

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SW's avatar
SW
10h

Karma’s a bitch as we all know. I saw BiBi on TV a few days ago declaring “Israel doesn’t target civilian areas — Iran does!” with a straight face. When the Zionists realized there was waaay too much information on TikTok is when they got their hands on it but it’s too late. They can put out a mountain of weepy articles but facts are facts. They were complicit in the murder (along with the US that fired the Tomahawk missiles) in the death of little girls in the opening salvo of this completely unnecessary war. And now people they wanted to victimize turn out to be capable of fighting back.

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