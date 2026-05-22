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Sharo's avatar
Sharo
7h

The "war on terror" has been a myth since it started in 2001

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X K's avatar
X K
6h

“Cuba not only has weapons that they’ve acquired from Russia and China over the years, but they also host Russian and Chinese intelligence presence in their country — not far from where we’re standing right now,” Rubio told the press on Thursday. “So Cuba has always posed a national security threat to the United States. They, by the way, have been one of the leading sponsors of terrorism in the entire region.”

Marco, what color is the sky in your world...?

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