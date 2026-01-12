Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gypsy33's avatar
gypsy33
3hEdited

Anyone trashing the Iranian “theocracy” needs to fucking realize that the THEOCRACY is the reason Iran does not pursue nuclear armaments (despite what the ziofilth try to cram down your throat.)

As for Cuba: well, we have to make Little MarKKKo Rubio (the “little” refers to his prick) happy, so his rich Cuban mafia family, who fled the Revolution, can return and make a killing. Literally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
3h

I highly recommend the latest piece from Chris Hedges this morning to anyone who hasn't already read it:

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-machinery-of-terror

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture