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Luke's avatar
Luke
3h

Those of you that have seen me on here before probably know that traditionally I have been aligned with Conservative thought. That has ended as I see the bigger picture I think. Am on Team Humanity and nothing else really matters anymore. “If we don’t hang together we will surely hang separately.” I think that is a Ben Franklin quote. Regardless of who said, it is apt.

Our enemies biggest weapon is being able to control money supply. The second is military. As of now much of the military still has independent thought. Every soldier still the ability to think. If we see the day where robot armies exist that will be too late. If the day comes that the surveillance grid is enacted, even more importantly PROGRAMMABLE money we are double screwed.

As of today we still have a chance. I came across this and thought it was brilliant. It’s from AI. It’s a blueprint to stop them.

https://x.com/ky_statesman/status/2063277482673881128?s=42

I also saw this. He has the right attitude. Throw in some revolutionaries and we have a chance. The hardest part is to organize for a multitude of reasons. Something I learned during Covid is that it is unlikely you will see any real resistance from Americans. The Albanians have been remarkable. Truth Americans are too brainwashed and too comfortable. The ONLY thing that will snap them out of it is severe pain. Most likely that will be financial in nature.

https://x.com/raythewarchief/status/2063070292998570007?s=42

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2h

Thanks for this offering, Caitlin. I love your painting of Medea Benjamin, and appreciate your writing that's always so on point.

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