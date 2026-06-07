The new issue of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version. This issue features a painting of Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin.

The western empire is targeting antiwar activist group Code Pink with increasing aggression as US officials fabricate incidents of assault against the organization and launch McCarthyite investigations into member activities.

This is an outgrowth of the empire’s efforts to stomp out pro-Palestine demonstrations and punish journalists who publish inconvenient information about the US war machine and its allied killing forces.

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.

You can also get a subscription to the digital versions which will be sent to your inbox every month by clicking here.

As with all my work, everything contained in this magazine is free to reuse, reproduce or republish in any way.

CONTENTS:

Congresswoman Fakes Code Pink “Assault”, And Other Notes … 4

Thousands Of New Yorkers Just Attended A Nazi Parade For Israel, And Other Notes … 7

The UK Is Getting Even Crazier In Defense Of Israel … 10

Warmongers Keep Generating AI Atrocity Propaganda About Iran … 12

If Israel Receives Immense Support, It’s Going To Receive Immense Criticism … 14

It’s Not Okay To Join The Military … 15

Yet Another Escalation In The Empire’s War On Activism And Journalism … 16

Israel Rapes Everyone, And Other Notes … 18

Nobody Sincerely Believes Cuba Threatens The United States … 21

They’re Not Mad At Ben-Gvir For Being Evil, They’re Mad At Him For Being Honest … 23

American Democracy Does Not Exist … 25

It’s Not About “Blood Libel”, It’s About Narrative Control … 27

Either You Believe Israel Is Evil Or You Believe It’s All An Elaborate Conspiracy — And Other Notes … 30

I’ll Stop Talking About Israel When Israel Gets The Fuck Out Of My Face … 33

Israel Accuses The New York Times Of Antisemitic Journalism, And Other Notes … 34

Netanyahu Stresses The Need For More Propaganda As Israel’s Hasbara Budget Soars … 36

We Are Being Driven To Our Doom By Mindless Machines Of Our Own Making … 38

They’re Attacking Online Anonymity, And Other Notes … 40

Ending Western Warmongering Should Be Our Number One Priority … 43

A Few More Thoughts On AI And Consciousness … 45

Oh No, The People Who Defend Genocide Think I’m Bad … 47

Again, you can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-feel copy.

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