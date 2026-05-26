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John Woodford's avatar
John Woodford
17h

The US-Cuba conflict is exactly as Caitlin J, describes it: a bullying, vicious, evil predator turning its ravenous desperation on yet another victim whom it judges to be helpless prey.

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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
17h

Genocide, starving entire populations, putting people into prison for being immigrants, beating up and raping people who try to help those starving people, all those things are just fine. Of course, anyone who opposes such murderous behaviour or tries to help those who are starving or dying must be stopped. This is the world where the rich and cruel have taken charge and anyone else is just in their way.

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