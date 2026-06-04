Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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MaryJane's avatar
MaryJane
3h

The people engaged in active genocide against innocent people in Cuba (and elsewhere) are complaining about assault! How convenient, to be well fed and safe while bringing misery to others who cannot fight back!

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3hEdited

Ceasefire: extinguishing your Zionist cigarette on the ground rather than on the flesh of some wretched enslaved Palestinian.

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