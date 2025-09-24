Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

The Global Sumud Flotilla which is bringing aid to break the Israeli siege on Gaza has once again come under attack. Activists say drones are dropping explosive objects which have reportedly burned the arm of one crew member and destroyed the main mast of one of the boats.

As Middle East Eye recently noted, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack has admitted that Israel was behind the attacks on flotilla boats in Tunisia which we discussed earlier this month, stating offhand during an interview that “Israel is attacking Tunisia.”

This happens as the Israeli government repeatedly issues statements branding the boats a “Hamas Flotilla” and claiming the activists are “pursuing a violent course of action,” something Israel tends to do when preparing to launch attacks on civilians in hospitals or press uniforms.

The Israelis will literally launch drone strikes on activist boats for trying to bring formula to starving babies and then turn around and say the world hates them because of their religion.

❖

On Tuesday Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the move by France, the UK, Canada and Australia to formally recognize the state of Palestine, telling CBS Mornings that “There is no Palestinian state no matter how many papers they put out, and the only time there’ll ever be one is if there is a negotiation with Israel.”

It’s so surreal how Israel can come right out and explicitly say there will never, ever be a Palestinian state, and western officials will just keep babbling on about the possibility of Israel and Palestine negotiating a two-state solution as though it never happened.

❖

Sure is a crazy coincidence how all of Israel’s defensive actions in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen and the West Bank just so happen to look exactly the same as what it would look like if Israel was trying to massively expand its territory and take control of the middle east.

❖

Kamala Harris’ new book reportedly contains an admission that polls found her refusal to oppose the genocide in Gaza likely cost her the election. If I was a Democrat and I knew my refusal to oppose an active genocide was what got Donald Trump elected, I personally would shut the fuck up for a while.

All the Democrats had to do was run an anti-genocide candidate. That’s all they needed to do to keep Trump out. It’s the most reasonable request voters could possibly have made of a candidate for the world’s most powerful elected office, and they adamantly refused to do it.

In a recent interview with Rachel Maddow, Harris referred to Trump as a “communist dictator”. Democrats and Republicans are always calling each other communists while in real life neither of them will even give Americans a normal healthcare system because that would make the corporations sad.

❖

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee likened Israel to the “wife” of the United States during a speech at an event called “50 States, One Israel”.

“It may sound a little bit this afternoon as if I’m almost speaking on behalf of Israel rather than the U.S.,” said Huckabee, who went on to explain that “If you came to my house tonight for dinner and you came in and you said, ‘Oh, Mike, we like you. We really think the world of you. We just enjoy being with you. So excited to be here with you and have dinner with you. But your wife, we can’t stand her. We don’t like her a bit. I hope she’s not going to be at the table.’ I would say, ‘Well, she will be. You won’t be. Get out.’ Because if you were to insult my partner, you have insulted me.”

Christian Zionists are some of the craziest, weirdest, creepiest, most dangerous fanatics on our planet.

❖

“Judeo-Christian” just means Zionist. Anyone who uses it these days is generally just referring broadly to white people who love Israel and hate Muslims. It’s a term used to distinguish the people we kill in our wars from the people who do the killing.

There’s nothing wrong with the word “Abrahamic”; it’s a perfectly good term for the major monotheistic religions which trace their roots back to Judaism. The only reason “Judeo-Christian” gets used instead is because Abrahamic religions include Islam.

Judaism and Christianity expanded westward, while Islam has remained most popular among the darker-skinned people of the global south. So they needed to popularize a special term to separate the religions of the white western imperialists from the religion of the brown people those imperialists like to kill.

❖

A New York Times investigation has found that Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk has been repeatedly accused of molesting small children in his family, including his four year-old stepdaughter whom he later impregnated as an adult.

The world is ruled by traumatized, emotionally stunted men who compensate for their inner woundedness by obtaining as much power and control as possible, which they then inevitably use to inflict trauma upon all of society.

________________

