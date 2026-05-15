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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
4h

Gee, I thought Nick Kristof was quite a strong pro-Zionist. But the atrocities are now so numerous and blatant that even he cannot remain silent. You are right, it is about the numbers. Nick has a big readership. Eat ya heart out, Bibi Mileikowsky and your fellow genociders!

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Gerri's avatar
Gerri
4h

Israel uses “ Deny Deny Deny “ policy for all the atrocities that it commits

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