Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

One thing I try not to think about very often is how many reports we’ve been seeing about Israeli prison guards training dogs to rape Palestinian captives in torture camps like Sde Teiman.

Drop Site News has a new write-up about a testimony from a journalist published by the Palestinian Journalists Protection Center. The reporter says that during his 20 months of hell in Israeli prisons he was electrocuted, beaten, starved, and sexually assaulted on film. He also says he was sexually assaulted by a “trained dog” — just the latest in a long string of such allegations coming out of Israel’s notorious network of torture prisons.

Last month Novara Media published an article titled “Israeli Prison Guards Are Using Dogs to Rape Palestinians, Former Detainees Say,” based on information collected by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. The Electronic Intifada published an article titled “Palestinians recount gang rapes by Israeli soldiers, dogs” based on the same testimonies.

In August of last year The New Arab interviewed a Palestinian law graduate who was detained by Israeli forces and said he watched as “a dog raped another hostage before my eyes” after the Israelis poured some sort of liquid on him.

In June of last year Euro-Med Monitor published a report saying it had “received horrific testimonies from recently released detainees confirming the brutal and inhumane use of Israeli police dogs to rape prisoners and detainees.”

There are records of Nazis and Chilean fascists using dogs to rape prisoners in this way, though according to the IHRA definition of antisemitism that western governments have been shoving down our throats lately it is against the rules to draw any comparisons between Israel and the Nazis.

So I am very sorry if this comes across as antisemitic, but I think it’s wrong to sexually assault prisoners using trained rape dogs. I actually think it’s one of the most evil things I’ve ever heard of.

I am taking great pains to say I don’t mean to be antisemitic with my anti-rape dog rhetoric because apparently literally any criticism of literally any Israeli atrocity can land one with that label. Just this past weekend, for example, the pro-Israel group StopAntisemitism announced that children’s YouTube star Ms Rachel is a nominee for its annual Antisemite of the Year designation.

To be clear, Ms Rachel has never at any time said anything negative about Jewish people or Judaism. Her one and only offense making her an Antisemite of the Year nominee is that she has been saying on social media that it is wrong to kill children. Opposition to murdering children by starvation and bombing campaigns is what led to this celebrity being accused of hating Jews.

Why is an institution which calls itself StopAntisemitism equating the mass murder of children with the Jewish faith? Why are they suggesting that opposition to slaughtering kids is the same as opposition to Jews? If it was my job to stop antisemitism, I personally would not be actively circulating the idea that massacring children is synonymous with Judaism or plays some special role in the religious practices of its adherents.

To clarify, I am absolutely not suggesting that the mass murder of children is an important part of Jewish life. I think that would be a terrible thing to say, not much different from the libels which have been spread about Jewish people since medieval times. But it sure does sound like StopAntisemitism is saying that.

Maybe I’m just confused by this whole “antisemitism” label. Maybe it doesn’t mean what I think it means.

In any case, I do think it’s wrong to murder children, and I do think it’s wrong to rape prisoners with trained rape dogs. I truly do not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings or offend anybody when I say this.

Feature image by the IDF via Wikimedia Commons.