Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Seikaly's avatar
Lauren Seikaly
20h

Sorry (not sorry) but if you’re not actively being called an antisemite (by the very worst people on the planet right now), then what are you doing??? You’re clearly not living up to your fullest potential.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
teddyG's avatar
teddyG
20h

If one is condemning Ms. Rachel because she cares about maimed, starved and humiliated Palestinian kids, your soul is rotten and you cannot be healed. There is something black, coiling and snarling in your heart that cannot be dislodged. Pity is too good for you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
171 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture