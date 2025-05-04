Caitlin’s Newsletter

Ian Brown
5h

What really astonishes me is that all my life I've heard these noises about "Peace Process" and "Two State Solution" and we've silently transitioned into a reality where destroying all of Gaza and ethnically cleansing it for the Zionist colonizers, at any human cost being the totally normal and default response. Not even worth discussing. NONE of the voices who gave lip service to either of those (flawed) concepts are even standing up for them as we have lurched into the most extreme of scenarios. Now we are seeing images of concentration camps being constructed in Raffa, and not a single word.

Vin LoPresti
5h

This is like a cop looking right into someone’s phone camera while strangling a black man to death and saying “I am killing this man because I am racist and I want to kill black people,” and then afterward everyone’s still saying “resisting arrest”

Yeah, thanks for the great analogy Caitlin. But this is even worse than that because this is on constantly -- in our faces, flaunted, a gigantic screw you to the world from Israel and the USA -- every moment of every damn day. fiFP fk israel FREE PALESTINE

