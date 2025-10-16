Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Seikaly's avatar
Lauren Seikaly
10h

All I can think about while reading this account is how much the Jewish Zionists that I live among here in NY would see no problem whatsoever with any of this - for Greta or for a Palestinian. Their Jewish Supremacy exists in place of their humanity. “If you’re not Jewish, then fuck off and die” is essentially their entire belief system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 replies
Marianne Neave's avatar
Marianne Neave
10h

Yes, and as she says if this what they did to a high profile person like her, just imagine what they do to the Palestinians. And Australian hostages who have returned also have harrowing stories, as does a Jewish journalist and others with US passports. And what do all these western governments who "support" human rights say?

If the genocide didn't prove our governments are nothing but a sick joke in the service of a terrorist state,, this should.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
177 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture