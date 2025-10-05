Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5h

They lie about absolutely everything, and yet mainstream media keeps treating it like the truth. Why do people pay attention to this media that is happy to continually lie to them?

And Greta. Lauded as an environmentalist, ignored as an activist for Palestinian rights. What a sickening double standard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Alex's avatar
Alex
5h

"Israel" needed to be invaded & dismantled a long, long time ago. It still does

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
71 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture