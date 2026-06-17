Reading by Tim Foley:

Everyone’s talking about the Memo of Understanding that has been reached between the US and Iran, set to be signed on Friday. All the most fanatical Zionist warmongers are rending their garments in heartbreak over the development, which is always a good sign, but it remains to be seen how much of this thing actually happens and for how long.

One major sticking point in the deal is ending Israel’s assault on Lebanon, which Tehran remains adamant about, warning of an Iranian military response if the IDF doesn’t cease its constant attacks on the country. This could easily end up tanking the whole thing.

Either way, I personally can’t see a whole lot to get excited about right now. Any “peace deal” with Iran is at best a temporary pause in the US/Israeli efforts to topple Tehran while the US pursues other war agendas like regime change in Cuba. And there’s a very, very strong possibility that it won’t even be that.

But it is clear that the efforts to shatter and balkanize Iran have failed for the time being, and that the US/Israel tandem has been successfully deterred from ever attempting the same type of military operation in the same way again.

And that’s a good thing. The US empire is the most destructive and tyrannical force on the planet, and it is good when it fails to accomplish its goals.

Westerners love to whine about how tyrannical and authoritarian Iran’s government is, but it’s worth noting that the control Tehran exerts within its borders is a major reason US-Israeli efforts to turn the nation into a giant Libya have failed. That control exists to thwart precisely the type of existential foreign threat that Iran just thwarted. Were it not for that existential foreign threat, such control wouldn’t be necessary.

The US has openly admitted to deliberately fomenting the domestic unrest we saw in Iran earlier this year, and to attempting to arm insurgent factions. Those foreign threats were put down by precisely the Iranian “tyranny” you’ve seen western liberals and anarkiddies huffing about all year.

The fact that the US-Israeli war failed to achieve the government-toppling goals set out by Washington and Tel Aviv means that Iran was able to inhibit the visibility that US and Israeli intelligence agencies had into the nation, because you only fail to accomplish a military objective you think you can accomplish if your enemy is able to surprise you. Countering US and Israeli intelligence operations, rooting out US and Israeli intelligence assets, blocking US and Israeli propaganda from domestic consumption, and obstructing US and Israeli visibility into Tehran’s government and military could only be achieved by a strong government that’s willing exert forceful control over what goes on inside its own borders.

Westerners like to point at the “authoritarianism” of the few remaining enemies of the US-centralized empire as though it proves that we’re looking at a struggle between a beneficent and virtuous civilization and a bunch of evil tyrants, but really all it proves is that the only nations who are able to resist absorption into the imperial blob are the ones who are willing and able to exert control over what happens inside their borders. If the US and its allies weren’t constantly working to subvert and topple all unabsorbed nations, this “authoritarianism” wouldn’t be needed to resist it.

The managers of the western empire are the real tyrants. Abusing populations around the world with nonstop wars, proxy conflicts, regime change ops and starvation sanctions in an effort to rule the world is as tyrannical as it gets.

I hope Iran keeps winning. I hope all of the empire’s enemies succeed in thwarting its ambitions of planetary domination.

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