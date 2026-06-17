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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
18h

Iran winning means we all win against a regime that is tyrannical and authoritarian toward its own people as well as the rest of the world.

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EllE's avatar
EllE
19h

If you are an EU citizen please consider signing the petition to suspend the EU-Israel association agreement on the EU website. Please spread the word of the petition. Just put ‘petition to suspend EU-Israeli association agreement’ in to your web browser and you should find it pretty easily,- or use the link below-.

https://eci.ec.europa.eu/055/public/#/screen/home

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