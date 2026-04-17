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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
11hEdited

The pretexts used to justify the war keep changing, because all of them are pretexts.

See Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Venezuela for starters.

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Anthony Donovan's avatar
Anthony Donovan
11hEdited

Yes. Thank you. I hope people are waking up. Spoke to my friends in Iran during breaks in the communication blackout in January. It was clear there were outside agitators, who were organized and armed. Yes the Gov. in the confusion and shock of a couple hundred (there's a number) police killed, also killed innocents in response, and that is a tragedy. One life is. Your number is correct, and the names of those killed are listed, verified.

And here the US and Israel are killing many thousands of innocents. STOP in the name of LOVE. My tax money. STOP!

One small ancient city Qom, has had a thousand homes destroyed so far in our bombing. We are hitting hospitals, schools ..... Iran is a beautiful land and people. They don't hate Jews , nor Americans.... this is false. We just want our oil and gas, and want control. STOP. Iranians would make tremendous allies. they have been the adults in the room. They want true peace. Keep standing up! Thank you.

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