Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feels Like Truth's avatar
Feels Like Truth
10m

We are conditioned to care in concentric circles - our family, our community, our nation and only reluctantly beyond that. When 15 deaths happen on our own streets, it hits our hearts like a thunderbolt. But when 15 deaths happen halfway across the world every day, it becomes background noise in the scrolling feed, a distant statistic we never truly see. That doesn’t mean those deaths matter less it means our empathy has been narrowed, trained to recognise suffering only when it looks and feels like “us.” Real truth doesn’t ask us to care instead of it asks us to care equally for all human life, even when our media, politics and instincts tell us not to. What feels true is that love and compassion aren’t finite resources; they just need practice starting by seeing every life as equally sacred, regardless of where it happens

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Whatistobedone's avatar
Whatistobedone
11m

Thank you. I thought I was the ONLY ONE ....thinking that. This is the only (very semi) safe place to express that.....FACT, LOGIC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture