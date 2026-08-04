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Ian Brown's avatar
Ian Brown
6h

For 80 years Palestinians have been telling the world what Israel has done, and at no point have they ever been credible as narrators of their own experience. Only years later when Western NGOs and scholars have pored over it, it's like "Oops. Turns out they were right, but too late now." And yet if an Israeli says there have been 40 beheaded babies put in the other oven and a million mass rapes without any shred of corroborating evidence it is believed IMMEDIATELY, without qualification.

Even Oct 7th, literally nobody has put any credence or research into Hamas/Islamic Jihad claims of that day, and yet their story hews far closer to the available evidence, where Israel had none at all. They are written off as having no credibility while some Israeli said says they saw heads on spikes and breasts used as hacky sacks and it just becomes fact. That should tell you have incredibly racist institutional consciousness is towards Palestinians.

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Johnny b good's avatar
Johnny b good
6h

Please. Please always put “Israel” in quotes.

The modern nation is 100% illegitimate.

The original, biblical version was destroyed by God Himself by the hands of the Roman’s way back in 70ad just as Jesus promised would happen.

The founding documents for the modern nation in the early 1900’s clearly show it is fraudulent. John Hopkins university proved the dna is NOT Jewish descent but rather European and Ukrainian. The majority of citizens of this fraudulent nation admit to just being a convert and not legitimately a descendant of anything. Satanyahoo himself, that goes by the fake name Netanyahu, admits that his real name is milikowski and his family are settlers from Poland. It’s all 100% fraud.

These people are satanic, pedophile, sodomite homosexuals and have nothing to do with the original Israel from the Bible no matter how much propaganda and lies they spew to try to convince gullible Christians that they are.

Just notice how and why they chose the name “Israel”… they voted for Zion first and it failed. Judah second and it failed. They settled on “Israel” because they knew us would be especially deceptive and fool many into believing the lies.

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