Chang Chokaski
7h

Zionism IS anti-semitism. Israel IS anti-semitism. If you really want to get rid of anti-semitism, then GET RID of Israel and Zionism - the two largest reasons for anti-semitism (the third being the U.S. Empire and its support of Israel).

John Day MD
7h

So what if this was an Israeli false flag attack for Hasbara?

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/here-is-everything-the-media-is-not

"The geniuses at Mossad really haven’t learnt from their recent mistakes. They have yet again left their fingerprints all over Google. Google Trends shows two spikes in searches in Israel for one of the shooters—Naveed Akram—in the days before the massacre, and then a huge spike, one day before the massacre."

"Disturbingly, Netanyahu said this massacre was the result of Australia recognising a Palestinian state. That sounds an awful lot like a confession to me. Netanyahu is now demanding that western countries take steps to stop antisemitism from spreading, by which he means ban us from telling the truth about Israel."

