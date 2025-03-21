Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

The Gaza holocaust has reignited with as much sadistic fury as it ever saw under the Biden administration. More than five hundred people have reportedly been killed by Israeli bombardment since the onslaught resumed early Tuesday morning, including at least 200 children and 112 women.

I will admit to having been hopeful. I know it’s illegal to express hope online, but I really did hope that by some miracle peace would find some way forward in Gaza in spite of the frenetic efforts by Trump and Netanyahu and their cohorts to sabotage it. I had hope, and now I have grief.

Now this constant mass atrocity has been fully reanimated. And the people who rule over us are actively supporting this, while working to imprison, fire, silence and deport anyone who opposes it.

This is a broken civilization. A warped and twisted dystopia. The waking nightmare we are witnessing in Gaza is the result of everything that we have become as a society. Those dead and mutilated children on your social media feed are the fruit on the tree of the western world.

Please understand that this is personal now. This isn’t only about some strangers in the middle east. It’s also about you. It’s about your rights. It’s about your freedom to speak out against the criminality of your rulers. It’s about the kind of society you want to live in. It’s about the kind of future you want for your children.

We are not separate from what’s happening in Gaza, as hard as we might try to make ourselves feel that way. Gaza is here. The waves of blood are lapping at your doorstep. The dead and mutilated children are strewn about your living room and kitchen. They were placed there by the powerful people who run your government and its allies.

There’s no getting away from it. Gaza has been brought right to you and laid at your feet.

And it’s up to you how you’re going to respond to it.



