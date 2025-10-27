Caitlin’s Newsletter

Gail
8h

I live for your posts Caitlin. One person who has peeped through the curtain and seen past the official narrative and has the courage to speak about what you see. I'm not even sure that the world is at the 12 year old view. Most 12 year olds would scream it from the roof top if they saw what the monsters do to children who happen to live on the land they want to steal. You are a legend with a heart.

Nancy's avatar
Nancy
7hEdited

My contact with social media is limited, Caitlin, but I would venture a guess that most of Trump’s followers here in the U.S. don’t know who Maduro is and may not even know what continent Venezuela is on. These people are followers, not thinkers. That’s the whole point of cult membership — and I include many members of both major political parties in the U.S. in that group — they want someone else to do their thinking for them. So anything the leader does is okay, as long as the rest don’t have to know anything or think.

Some good news, though. Approximately 300 journalists, including 150 contributors or former contributors to the NYT, called out the newspaper in a letter for its biased reporting on Israel/Gaza, providing details about false reporting and connecting it to deaths in Gaza, including those resulting from assaults on hospitals. This is long overdue. The msm should be held accountable for its significant role in war crimes.

