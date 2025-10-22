Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Have you ever noticed how whenever you see someone promoting hatred toward Muslims, nine times out of ten it will be someone who supports Israel? There’s a reason for that.

Zionists promote Islamophobia because convincing westerners to hate Muslims is easier than convincing them to love Israel.

Support for Israel is a hard sell. On paper it’s just a shitty, evil country full of shitty, evil people, and has no redeeming qualities as a state. Nobody can explain how it’s an important ally in a way that makes sense; all the problems they claim it helps solve are problems Israel itself creates with the help of western backing. Unless you’re a devout Jewish Zionist or Christian Zionist there’s nothing about the modern state of Israel you’d naturally be inclined to support.

Appealing to western racism, however, is much easier. We’ve got entire mainstream political factions whose whole platform is just grimacing in disgust at anyone who looks and acts a bit different. White supremacism runs deep, and westerners have been fighting and killing Muslims for many centuries, so there’s plenty of cultural memory to draw on for this specific form of hatred.

So they don’t worry so much about explaining the positives about the state of Israel, focusing instead on fearmongering about the religion whose adherents tend to wind up on the receiving end of Israeli military violence. They can’t convince us that Israel is good in and of itself, but they can convince many of us that it’s good to drop military explosives on Muslims.

Most of the Islamophobia you see in the west comes from Israel supporters and people who’ve been propagandized by Israel supporters. A small minority comes from extreme fringe rightists who hate both Muslims and Jews, but the majority is the product of western support for Israel and the west’s warmongering in the middle east which Israel consistently plays a role in.

That’s why you’ll see high-profile Israeli social media accounts fearmongering about the growing Muslim populations in Europe, for example. You wouldn’t think it would be any of Israel’s concern if there are a lot of Muslims in Belgium or whatever, but it is in Israel’s political interests to keep westerners fearful and disdainful toward members of the Islamic faith.

We’re seeing more and more of this as Israel increasingly alienates western centrists and progressives, relying more and more heavily on support from the western right. As the narrative that a poor persecuted religious minority needs to have its own homeland loses traction with its intended audience, we’re seeing it increasingly replaced with the narrative that them there Muslims need killin’, yeehaw.

Israel makes everything gross. It makes the world more violent, more sociopathic, and more hateful. The entire state is sustained by nonstop violence and hatred. It’s a malignant tumor on the flesh of our species.

