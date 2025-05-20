Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jodi Yaccino's avatar
Jodi Yaccino
10h

I have no time for zionists. I want nothing to do with the evil pricks. Israel is a country that does not deserve to exist, period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Sharron Cunningham's avatar
Sharron Cunningham
9h

Yes, you don't need to be an expert. You just need to have a conscience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture