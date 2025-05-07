Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

As if there’s not enough terrible shit going on in the world right now, India has just bombed Pakistan. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed states.

Missile strikes from India reportedly struck nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, which India claims were “known terror camps”. The strikes follow a terror attack in Indian Kashmir which India has blamed on Pakistan, while Islamabad has denied any involvement.

Pakistan has called the strikes “an act of war” and vowed to retaliate, claiming Indian planes were shot down during the attack. As of this writing there is some online footage which seems to corroborate claims of downed planes.

Nuclear states getting into tit-for-tat bombing exchanges with each other is a threat to everybody. This is a conflict that’s been going on a long time, but as nuclear standoffs go this one is still relatively young (Pakistan tested its first nukes in 1998), so there are still a lot of uncharted waters here, and a lot that could go wrong if things continue to escalate. Hopefully this cools down as soon as possible.

❖

In some positive news, the Trump administration has announced that it will stop bombing Yemen, finally accepting the longstanding offer from Ansar Allah to cease attacking US ships if the US ends its bombing campaign.

This is being framed as a victory for the US by Trump and his supporters, with Trump claiming the Houthis “capitulated”, but if anything it’s actually a win for Yemen. Yemeni forces have made it clear that they will continue attacking Israel until it halts its genocidal atrocities in Gaza, which was the only reason the US started bombing Yemen in the first place, and those attacks were the only reason Yemen was attacking American ships. After losing two fighter jets and more than twenty MQ-9 Reaper drones to Houthi attacks, the US is now retreating with its tail between its legs without having gained anything.

❖

The Israeli government has approved a plan for the full military occupation of Gaza, which will reportedly include flattening every building that remains standing and concentrating the entire population into a single area while pressuring them to leave.

This has of course been the plan all along, but there’s been a conspiracy of silence by the entire western political/media class against coming right out and saying so. Every journalist, pundit, politician and hasbarist throughout the western world has insisted on babbling about Hamas and hostages to explain Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, when it’s been clear from day one that this is really about ethnically cleansing and colonizing a Palestinian territory.

Now you’ve got Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich coming right out and saying that the entire Gaza Strip will be “totally destroyed” and the Palestinian population “concentrated” into a small area at the southern tip of the enclave, while Israeli TV producer Elad Barashi openly calls for there to be a “Holocaust in Gaza” complete with “gas showers”.

Zionists will say things like this in public while also telling you it’s a hate crime to compare Israel to Nazi Germany.

❖

More and more Palestinians are starving to death as Israel’s total siege on the Gaza Strip continues. They’re really going to deliberately starve Gaza with siege warfare and then say they need to empty out Gaza to rescue all those poor Palestinians from starvation.

❖

Scientists are reporting a stunning 63 percent decline in populations of flying insects in the United Kingdom since 2021. Everyone focuses on climate change, but there are many, many other indications that our biosphere is in rapid decline which have little or nothing to do with global warming.

The first indication that space colonization is fiction is that they’re talking about turning the desert planet Mars into a thriving biosphere while we’re turning our own thriving biosphere into a desert planet.

_______________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my mailing list, social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Feature image via Adobe Stock.